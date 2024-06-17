IRFC, GAIL, Olectra Greentech, NMDC, Cummins, Info Edge, Siemens: BP Wealth lists 7 super picks for June
Indian markets rebounded post Lok Sabha election results, focusing on the upcoming Union Budget 2024. Nifty surged over 4% in June. BP Wealth recommends 7 super picks for June including Cummins India, GAIL, and IRFC for short-term gains.
After a sharp rebound in Indian markets following the Lok Sabha election results, attention is now turning to the upcoming Union Budget 2024 in July and the June quarter earnings season. Additionally, markets will focus on macro trends such as inflation, monetary policy, and global developments moving forward.
