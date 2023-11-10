IRFC, IndiGo, BoB among 9 stocks that crossed ₹1 lakh crore in m-cap since last Diwali

Achieving a market capitalisation of over ₹one lakh crore is a significant milestone for the listed companies. Since last Diwali nine companies have successfully achieved this, demonstrating their resilience in a volatile market.

Bharat Electronics crossed the ₹one lakh crore market capitalisation on September 01. After hitting a one-year low of ₹87 apiece in March, the shares bounced back strongly to the current level of ₹137.95 apiece, reflecting an increase of 52%.

During this period, the market capitalisation of Bharat Electronics moved to ₹1,00,838 crore from ₹63,595 crore. This strong rally in the shares was primarily attributed to the company's strong financial performance and robust order wins.

BEL is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The company manufactures state-of-the-art electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Varun Beverages, the second-largest bottling company, also crossed the ₹one lakh crore market capitalisation mark. In the last one year, the market capitalisation of the company has jumped from ₹56,251 crore to the current value of ₹1,30,169 crore. On May 10, the company crossed the ₹one lakh crore m-cap.

The company's shares that hit the secondary market in 2016 have never turned back, marking new record highs year after year and being resilient against market fluctuations, economic downturns, and industry disruptions.

After finishing its listing year in negative territory, the stock witnessed a robust surge of 72% in the subsequent year (CY17). This upward momentum persisted in CY18, CY19, and CY20, yielding gains of 20%, 36%, and 30%, respectively.

The stock further maintained its upward momentum in CY21 and CY22, with returns of 45% and an impressive 124%, respectively. In the current year, the stock has already experienced a notable 51.61% increase. On November 08, the stock recorded a new peak of 1,024 apiece.

Likewise, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, achieved a market capitalisation of ₹1 lakh crore on June 28, becoming the first Indian airline to do so. The company's shares delivered a 50% return over the past one year and 73% and 160% returns over the past three and five years, respectively.

Bank of Baroda, a leading PSU bank, also joined the ₹1 lakh crore m-cap club on June 19, when its share value reached ₹193.15 apiece. When considering the stock's highest price of ₹219.6, its market capitalisation touched ₹1,13,473 crore.

Another PSU firm, Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC), achieved a market capitalisation of over ₹1 lakh crore on September 11 as its stock price reached an all-time high of ₹92.35 per share.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., a public-sector enterprise with Navaratna status administered by the Indian government's Ministry of Defence, also hit the ₹one lakh crore m-cap on May 03, 2023.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, a part of the Murugappa Group, joined the ₹one lakh crore market capitalisation club on September 15 after its stock crossed ₹1,215 in value. Over the last one year, the stock delivered a massive return of 54.71%, and in the last three and five years, the shares delivered a multi-bagger return of 277% and 339.71%, respectively.

Britannia Industries, one of the country’s leading food product companies, hit the ₹one lakh crore m-cap mark on November 07, 2022. Currently, the company's market capitalisation stands at ₹1,12,054 crore. The company's shares crossed the ₹5,000 apiece mark for the first time on June 12, and in the following trading, they recorded a new historic high of ₹5,270 apiece.

IndusInd Bank, the fourth largest private sector bank in India, saw its shares perform exceptionally well over the past year, pushing the company's market capitalisation to above ₹1 lakh crore on May 28 this year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

