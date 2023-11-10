IRFC, IndiGo, BoB among 9 stocks that crossed ₹1 lakh crore in m-cap since last Diwali
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, achieved a market capitalisation of ₹1 lakh crore on June 28, becoming the first Indian airline to do so.
Achieving a market capitalisation of over ₹one lakh crore is a significant milestone for the listed companies. Since last Diwali nine companies have successfully achieved this, demonstrating their resilience in a volatile market.
