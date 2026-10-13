IRFC Interim Dividend 2026: Record date out; check amount announcement date, history, yield, returns of Railways stock

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is set to consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 alongside its second-quarter results. The railway PSU has scheduled a board meeting for Thursday, 15 October, to approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, and decide on the proposed interim dividend.

In an exchange filing, IRFC said its board would consider and approve the unaudited financial results and “consider and declare Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2026-27”.

The company has fixed Friday, 23 October 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend, subject to the board approving the payout.

The dividend amount, however, is yet to be announced. Investors will need to wait for the board's decision on 15 October for details of the proposed payout.

IRFC is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. The company mobilises funds from domestic and international markets to finance the infrastructure development and asset-acquisition requirements of Indian Railways.

IRFC dividend history and yield IRFC has declared 12 dividends since 17 February 2021, according to the dividend data provided. Over the past 12 months, the company has paid a total equity dividend of ₹2.10 per share, according to data on trendlyne.

At the share price of ₹79, IRFC's dividend yield stands at approximately 2.66%. Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend per share by the current market price. The yield may change as the share price moves and will depend on the dividend declared in the future.

IRFC dividend history

View full Image View full Image IRFC dividend history ( trendlyne )

IRFC share price - Returns of the railway stock IRFC share price today jumped nearly 3%, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹79.47 per share, and an intraday low of ₹77.70 apiece on the BSE.

IRFC share price has shown a mixed trend in the short term but remains under pressure over the longer term. The stock has gained 2.26% in one week and 1.14% over two weeks. However, it has declined 2.69% over the past month, 12.25% in three months and 20.43% in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IRFC shares have fallen 37.38%, indicating significant weakness in the stock so far this year.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the broader trend for IRFC remains negative, with the stock consistently underperforming over the past few months. However, with momentum indicators in the oversold zone, a short-term pullback could be on the cards, potentially taking the stock towards its 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) hurdle of ₹82.