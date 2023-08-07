IRFC, Ircon hit 52-week high: Here's why five railway stocks trade in green - Explained3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Railway stocks gain as PM Modi launches new capital expenditure program to revamp 508 railway stations.
Railway Stocks News: Five railway stocks were in focus on Monday's trading session after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new capital expenditure (capex) programme worth ₹24,470 crores to revamp 508 railway stations on Sunday.
