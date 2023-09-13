IRFC, IRCON to RVNL - Railway stocks slump 4-8% on profit booking; this is what analysts expect going ahead3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Railway stocks trade in red due to profit booking, but expected to be in uptrend. Corrective phase in midcaps and small caps weighing on stocks.
Railway Stocks News: Railway stocks price continued to trade in red on Tuesday's session on the back of profit booking but witnessed major shifts in the price during the initial few minutes of today's trade. Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCON International, and RailTel Corporation of India slumped 4% to 8% on Tuesday's trading session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started