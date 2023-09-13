Railway stocks trade in red due to profit booking, but expected to be in uptrend. Corrective phase in midcaps and small caps weighing on stocks.

Railway Stocks News: Railway stocks price continued to trade in red on Tuesday's session on the back of profit booking but witnessed major shifts in the price during the initial few minutes of today's trade. Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCON International, and RailTel Corporation of India slumped 4% to 8% on Tuesday's trading session.

Analysts say that although the performance may not be as strong as the current run from the previous week, but railway stocks are expected to be in an uptrend moving forward. Corrective phases in midcaps and small caps were another factor weighing on the railway stocks.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa said that the Nifty Midcap index has started a corrective phase within an uptrend as the momentum readings were quite overbought.

The railway stocks too had sharp run up in last few weeks and because of the corrective phase in the midcaps and small caps, these stocks too could witness some pullback in the short term. Although, the long term uptrend remains intact in the PSU names and hence, this should just be seen as a correction within an uptrend.

In September so far, IRFC share price gained 54%, Rail Vikas Nigam share price rose 25%, Ircon International share price gained 27%, RailTel share price increased by 1%.

As per trendlyne data, IRFC stock price rose 233.6% and outperformed its sector by 208.7% in the past year. Rail Vikas Nigam stock price rose 372.9% and outperformed its sector by 328.3% in the past year. Ircon International stock price rose 239.1% and outperformed its sector by 194.4% in the past year.

"All railway stocks has seen a good profit booking in last two sessions as the indicators were a bit overbought , also the profit booking is in line with profit booking in midcap space that had given astongishing move in last few months. Going ahead the stocks are likely to be in uptrend but the performance may not be similar to recent run . Ideally traders should use dips to add long with a positional view in point," added Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, railway stocks continue witnessing pressure with caution on high valuation concern and booking profits wave due to fear of missing out profits in hand.

Railway stocks had record breaking rallies around ~40-50% over the past 3 month and historically we have always seen profit booking attempts after touching record highs in the markets. This pressure doesn’t mean the railway theme is over and out, we see this as a healthy correction and may lead to some consolidation in the short term.

“Our advice, there is no need to rush and grab the discounted stocks, one should wait and watch and accumulate fundamentally strong businesses on further dips. We continued to remain optimistic on the railway infrastructure theme for the long term considering 4-5 years’ view," added Tapse.

On Monday's trading session, railway stocks were in focus on Monday's trading session following the historic US, European Union (EU) agreed on the Mideast-India Rail and Shipping Corridor at the G-20. The US inked an agreement with India, Middle Eastern nations, and the EU with the goal of linking them through a system of railways and marine lines.

Ircon International share price surged 19.3% to touch a 52-week high of ₹159.25 apiece, Rail Vikas Nigam share price jumped 17.6% to hit a 52-week high of ₹191.40 apiece, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price rose 10% to touch a 52-week high of ₹84.76 apiece on BSE.