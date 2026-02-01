IRFC, IRCTC to Titagarh Rail: Railway stocks jump as FM Sitharaman announces 7 high-speed rail corridors in Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Railway stocks witnessed an uptick of up to 4% in Sunday's trading session, on February 1, following the announcement of seven new high-speed rail corridors connecting major metros and economic hubs by the Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman in the Budget 2026.

Following the announcement, RailTel Corporation's stock jumped 4.48% to ₹369.60 on the BSE. Meanwhile, Titagarh Rail Systems and PSU railway stock IRFC were up 3.20% at ₹124. IRCTC stock was higher by 2.07% and RITES by 2.99%.

New railway corridors The Union Budget announced plans for seven high-speed rail corridors aimed at improving inter-city connectivity and reducing travel time across key economic and population centres in India.

According to the Budget proposals, the planned high-speed rail routes will connect Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Siliguri.