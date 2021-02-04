Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), which had a bumper IPO last month, has raised $750 million in 10-year dollar money from international investors, two merchant banking sources said.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) the borrowing arm of the Indian Railways on 3rd February, 2021 priced its $750,000,000 bonds based on a Rule 144A / Regulation S offering format under IRFC’s recently updated $4 billion global medium term note programme.

The bonds will be issued on 10 February, 2021 for a tenor of 10 years at a fixed rate of 2.80%. The bonds carry semi-annual interest payment and bullet principal repayment.

Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director,IRFC, said, “IRFC is a well-known name in the foreign bond issuance. The amount is a part of our $4 billion global term note programme. We will be looking to raise the rest of the amount by the end of this fiscal. Our credit ratings are similar to the sovereign rating of thecountry which help us in getting competitive rates with suitable tenors.

“IRFC launched its USD 750 mn 144A/Reg S USD Bonds under the 4 billion GMTN programme on 3rd February, 2021. The bonds received overwhelming response from diverse set of investors spread across the globe and was oversubscribed nearly 4 times.

The bonds are for a tenor of 10 years and were very tightly priced at 167.50 bps over 10 year benchmark rate pegging the coupon at 2.80%. The fact that IRFC has been able to achieve a pricing even below the price at which its own secondary paper was trading in the international market, is a remarkable achievement.

“The diverse set of investors included Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds, Life Insurance Companies, Banks and Asset Management Companies spread across Asia, Middle East, Europe and USA.

“The bonds achieved one of the tightest pricing by an Indian entity in the recent times. In spite of recent hardening in US treasury and credit margins, IRFC has been able to achieve a very fine pricing lower by approximately 55 bps as compared to recent issuances of identical tenor by its peers. This will help not only in diversification of borrowing portfolio of IRFC but also bring down the cost of borrowing of the company further in the current fiscal."

The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited and International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via