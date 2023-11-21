IRFC likely to raise around ₹3,000 crore via issuance of bond
IRFC is planning to raise ₹3,000 crore, including ₹2,500 crore greenshoe, according to media reports. The bonds will mature in three years or on November 11, 2026.
