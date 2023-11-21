comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.25 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.9 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.4 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.85 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IRFC likely to raise around 3,000 crore via issuance of bond
Back Back

IRFC likely to raise around ₹3,000 crore via issuance of bond

 Vaamanaa Sethi

IRFC is planning to raise ₹3,000 crore, including ₹2,500 crore greenshoe, according to media reports. The bonds will mature in three years or on November 11, 2026.

The IRFC listing marks the sixth green bond transaction on LSE by an Indian issuer and fourth on the new ISM. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/MintPremium
The IRFC listing marks the sixth green bond transaction on LSE by an Indian issuer and fourth on the new ISM. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is planning to raise 3,000 crore, including   2,500 crore greenshoe, according to media reports. The bonds will mature in three years or on November 11, 2026.

The bidding of the bond is scheduled for November 22, occurring from 10 am to 11 am on the electronic bidding platform of the National Stock Exchange of India. The pay-in date is slated for November 24, marking the exchange of bonds and funds between the issuer and the investor.

CRISIL, ICRA, and CARE ratings have all assigned an 'AAA' rating to the bonds.

According to a Moneycontrol report, on November 20,  the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) are set to issue bonds. NABARD aims to secure up to  5,000 crore, with  3,000 crore allocated to bonds maturing in three years and one month.

Similarly, SIDBI plans to raise up to  5,000 crore, with  3,000 crore earmarked for bonds maturing in five years or on November 24, 2028. The bidding for both SIDBI and NABARD bonds is scheduled to take place on November 22, on the BSE and NSE.

SIDBI’s bonds have been rated ‘AAA’ by CRISIL and CARE, and NABARD’s bonds were rated ‘AAA’ by ICRA and India Ratings.

IRFC share price was trading 1.12% higher at 76.95 per piece, higher than its previous close at 76.10 per share on November 21. The stock touched an intraday high to 77.80 at 9:35 am on Tuesday’s trading session

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 06:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App