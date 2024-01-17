IRFC, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, CPCL jump 200-330% in last one year; is the rally in PSU space overdone?
PSU stocks have been surging due to a confluence of factors such as increased power demand, significant order wins in the railways sector, increased budget allocations in the defence sector, and India's ambitious goals for renewable energy.
While the equity benchmark Sensex cracked over 2 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, January 17, several PSU (public sector undertakings) stocks jumped to their 52-week highs, defying weak market sentiment.
