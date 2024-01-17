While the equity benchmark Sensex cracked over 2 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday, January 17, several PSU (public sector undertakings) stocks jumped to their 52-week highs, defying weak market sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PSU stocks have been on a tear for the last one year. Data show that shares of IRFC have surged over 300 per cent while those of CPCL, REC, ITI and Power Finance Corporation have jumped between 230-270 per cent.

Shares of Ircon International, Cochin Shipyard, Gujarat State Finance, Mazagon Dock, MRPL and MSTC have gained over 200 per cent each over the last year.

One-year return of some PSU stocks.

At least 32 stocks from the PSU space have clocked a sharp gain of over 100 per cent in the last one year.

PSU stocks return in last one year

Why are PSU stocks rising? PSU stocks have been enjoying a dream run on a confluence of factors.

The surge in power stocks could be attributed to a strong increase in power demand amid a surge in economic activities. This has benefitted power sector financing companies and supply chain companies.

PSUs dealing in the railways sector have jumped on significant order wins resulting from the ongoing transformation within the sector.

The defence sector stocks have been gaining primarily due to increased budget allocations, strong order wins, and the government's emphasis on boosting domestic procurement while reducing dependence on defence imports.

The renewable energy sector has witnessed a significant upswing, propelled by India's ambitious goals for transitioning to sustainable energy sources, targeting 500 GW of non-fossil-based electricity capacity by 2030.

The recent surge in PSU stocks is primarily driven by investors' expectation that the government will maintain its pro-growth momentum, generating strong demand for these sectors.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online observed that investors expect the government to continue with capital expenditure.

"An expectation of a stable pro-growth government post Lok Sabha elections is pushing up related stocks including those focused on railways. PSU banks are going to be the biggest beneficiaries of economic revival and capex-related opportunities. In the last year, PSU stocks have been the star performers and traders keen to ride momentum stocks are expected to further add to their positions, which in turn is supportive of the prices of PSU stocks," said Jain.

Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares underscored that the current environment where a fair amount of policy consistency is in place, which was the biggest hindrance for these stocks, has led to significant improvement in profits across the PSU companies over the last two to three years.

Is the rally overdone? Several PSU stocks may still go further but some of them have stretched valuations which is a concern.

Jain of SAS Online is of the view that investors should give due weight to the valuations of stocks.

"Large-cap stocks in sectors such as power and public sector banks are attractive for medium-term investors. Investors should accumulate such stocks on dips. As the market is expected to oscillate, traders must respect stop loss while trading to preserve capital," Jain said.

Abhishek Jain, Head of Research at Arihant Capital said while the current strength is notable, a cautious approach is recommended.

"Consider booking profits in PSU stocks now and await potential declines for re-entry. Despite recent gains, PSU stocks maintain discounted valuations compared to private sector peers. So if you are a long-term investor, you can continue to stay invested. Additionally, the prospect of divestment could further uplift PSU stock prices in the future," he said.

Gaggar believes the PSU space has more steam left.

"With the improvement in the economic scenario, there will be an increase in the power demand that should benefit power financing as well as supply chain companies," said Gaggar.

"The overall transformation and substantial roll-out of orders have given the required impetus to the railway stocks, with a lot of steam still left. Increased budget allocations and domestic procurement have boosted the defence space and should continue to do so," Gaggar added.

Gaggar underscored improvement in performance and clarity from the government (some divestment fructification) would define the path forward for the space.

"It is for sure that these businesses have immense inherent value than what is given on valuations, but we feel private hands would lead to further value unlocking. Change of government approach will remain the game changer whereas divestment will be the fuel to the fire," Gaggar said.

Overall, experts are of the view that some players of the sector could extend their gains but investors must not ignore the valuation aspect of the stocks before making a bet.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

