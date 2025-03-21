IRFC, NMDC to CG Power: Record date for THESE dividend stocks today. Do you own any?

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), NMDC Ltd, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Friday, March 21, for their upcoming dividend payouts. Investors holding these stocks at the end of the record date will be eligible for the announced dividends, which will be paid out next month.

IRFC Turns Ex-Dividend: Second Interim Dividend of FY25 Shares of IRFC, the financing arm of the Indian Railways, will trade ex-dividend today. The company had announced a second interim dividend of Re 0.80 per share for the ongoing financial year. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also March 21, while the actual dividend payment will be made on April 16.

For FY24, IRFC announced a total dividend of ₹1.50 per share, amounting to ₹1,045.48 crore, which is similar to its dividend payout in FY23. In FY22, the company paid ₹1,006.28 crore in dividends, translating to ₹1.40 per share. IRFC’s dividend yield has ranged between 6-9 per cent in recent years, making it an attractive stock for income-focused investors.

NMDC Goes Ex-Dividend: First Interim Payout for FY25 NMDC Ltd, India’s largest iron ore producer, will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had declared a dividend of ₹2.30 per share, with March 21 fixed as the record date. All shareholders holding NMDC shares at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend, which will be paid on April 16.

This is the first interim dividend declared by NMDC for FY25. In December 2024, the stock had turned ex-bonus in a 2:1 ratio, rewarding shareholders with two additional shares for every one held.

In FY24, NMDC distributed a total dividend of ₹7.25 per share, amounting to ₹1,685.11 crore. The company had announced ₹5.91 per share ( ₹1,098.98 crore) in dividends during FY23 and ₹14.74 per share ( ₹1,474 crore) in FY22. NMDC's dividend yield has remained in the range of 3.6-9 per cent, making it a popular stock among dividend-seeking investors.

CG Power: Interim Dividend Announcement CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd will also trade ex-dividend today. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share, with the record date set for March 22. Shareholders holding the stock by this date will be eligible to receive the payout, which will be made on April 16.

Understanding Ex-Dividend and Record Dates The ex-dividend date is the day when a stock starts trading without the value of its upcoming dividend. The record date is used by companies to finalise the list of eligible shareholders. Investors who buy the stock on or after the ex-record date will not be eligible for the announced dividend. To qualify, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-record date. Only those holding the stock at the end of the record date will receive the dividend payout.