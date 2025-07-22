Live Updates

IRFC Q1 Results 2025 Today LIVE: Railway PSU likely to see modest revenue, net profit growth; share price falls

  • IRFC Q1 Results 2025 Today: IRFC is expected to report moderate revenue growth in line with the broader railway sector, while its profitability is expected to be stable to strong, with double-digit operating margins driven by efficient cost structures and low credit risk.

Ankit Gohel
Updated22 Jul 2025, 12:56 PM IST
IRFC Q1 Results 2025 Today: IRFC, the state-run railway infrastructure financier, will announce its Q1 results today.

IRFC Q1 Results 2025 Today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the state-run railway infrastructure financier, will announce its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of IRFC is scheduled to take place today, 22 July 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

IRFC is Navratna PSU under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. It is also registered as Systemically Important Non–Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC – ND-SI) and Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC- IFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

IRFC share price traded lower on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today. The PSU railway stock has declined over 12% YTD, but has delivered multibagger returns of 535% in the past three years.

Stay tuned to our IRFC Q1 results live blog for the latest updates.

22 Jul 2025, 12:56 PM IST

IRFC Q1 Results Live: IRFC likely to report modest revenue growth with stable profitability

IRFC Q1 Results Live: IRFC is estimated to report modest revenue growth in the April-June quarter of FY26, with stable to strong profitability. Operating margin growth is expected to be driven by efficient cost structures. However, net interest margins are likely to be weighed down by rising borrowing costs, analysts said.

22 Jul 2025, 12:32 PM IST

IRFC Q1 Results Live: Railway stock falls over 2% ahead of Q1 results today

IRFC Q1 Results Live: IRFC share price declined over 2% on Tuesday ahead of the Q1 results today. IRFC shares opened higher at 135.20 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of 134.40 per share. The railway stock gave up opening gains and declined as much as 2.15% to hit an intraday low of 131.50 apiece on the BSE. At 12:30 PM, IRFC share price was trading 2.01% lower at 131.70 apiece on the BSE.

22 Jul 2025, 12:22 PM IST

IRFC Q1 Results Live: Navratna PSU railway company to declare Q1 results today

