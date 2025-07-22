IRFC Q1 Results 2025 Today LIVE: Railway PSU likely to see modest revenue, net profit growth; share price falls

IRFC Q1 Results 2025 Today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the state-run railway infrastructure financier, will announce its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of IRFC is scheduled to take place today, 22 July 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

IRFC is Navratna PSU under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. It is also registered as Systemically Important Non–Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC – ND-SI) and Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC- IFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

IRFC share price traded lower on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today. The PSU railway stock has declined over 12% YTD, but has delivered multibagger returns of 535% in the past three years.

Stay tuned to our IRFC Q1 results live blog for the latest updates.