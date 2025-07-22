IRFC Q1 Results: Net profit surges 10% to ₹1,745 crore — Check details

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Tuesday reported its earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. IRFC reported a 10.7% growth in net profits at ₹1745.69 crore compared to ₹1576.83 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.
The railway PSU's revenue from core operations rose 2.2 per cent to ₹6,915 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from ₹6,765 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.
