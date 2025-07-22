IRFC Q1 Results: Net profit surges 10% to ₹1,745 crore — Check details

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced a 10.7% increase in net profits for Q1 FY26, reaching 1745.69 crore, up from 1576.83 crore in the same quarter last year.

Riya R Alex
Published22 Jul 2025, 06:47 PM IST
IRFC reports 10.7% growth in Q1 FY26 net profit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1745.69 crore.
IRFC reports 10.7% growth in Q1 FY26 net profit at ₹1745.69 crore. (Pixabay)

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Tuesday reported its earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. IRFC reported a 10.7% growth in net profits at 1745.69 crore compared to 1576.83 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.

The railway PSU's revenue from core operations rose 2.2 per cent to 6,915 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 6,765 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIRFC Q1 Results: Net profit surges 10% to ₹1,745 crore — Check details
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.