IRFC reports highest-ever total income, PAT for Q1FY27

IRFC Q1 results: Public sector undertaking (PSU) Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Thursday, 30 July, said it witnessed its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q1FY27, with the highest-ever quarterly revenue, net worth and PAT (profit after tax), while maintaining nil NPA (non-performing asset).

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IRFC reported a 10.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit to ₹1,927.21 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), marking the highest-ever quarterly PAT recorded by the company. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, its profit was ₹1,745.69 crore.

The Navratna PSU reported a 19.5% YoY rise in its Q1FY27 total revenue from operations to ₹8,261.11 crore. In the same quarter last year, its revenue was ₹6,915.38 crore.

"Q1FY27 marks a strong start to the year, with the corporation delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue, net worth, and profitability. These results reaffirm the robustness of IRFC's diversification strategy under IRFC 2.0 and our continued discipline in maintaining a zero-NPA, high-quality asset book," said Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC.

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"As we build on the momentum from FY26, we remain focused on deepening our presence across the mobility and other allied sectors having backward and forward linkage with railways in line with our whole-of-government approach," Dubey said.

IRFC Q1FY27 results: Key takeaways IRFC said its Q1FY27 total income stood at ₹8,391.34 crore, up from ₹6,918.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Q1FY27 total income is the highest-ever quarterly total income in the corporation's history.

Consistent profitability and retained earnings drove IRFC's net worth to a record ₹58,791.95 crore as on 30 June 2026, as against ₹56,748.76 crore as on 31 March 2026.

IRFC said its net interest margin (NIM) stood at I.48% for Q1FY27, reflecting the benefit of its diversification strategy and disciplined liability management. Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹4.79 lakh crore as on 30 June 2026, as against ₹4.85 lakh crore as on 31 March 2026.

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The company also reported zero non-performing assets (NPA), maintaining a clean loan book even as it said it is scaling up its diversified lending portfolio across railway-linked sectors.

Outlook IRFC expects its diversification strategy to continue driving improved spreads and profitability through FY27, with growing opportunities in diverse sectors of mobility and other allied sectors.

"IRFC remains committed to its zero-NPA track record and prudent risk framework, while continuing to play a pivotal role in nation-building infrastructure as a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways," it said.

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