IRFC Q2 results 2026, dividend: Navratna PSU declares highest-ever dividend; Profit rises 10% to ₹1,958 cr

IRFC Q2 results: Government-backed Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) Limited, on Thursday, October 15, reported a 10% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹1,958 crore in the quarter ending in September, 2026. The Navratna PSU also declared its highest ever dividend today.

IRFC share price ended marginally lower on Thursday after seeing some recovery during the closing session. The railway PSU stock has declined nearly 36.70% in one year.

IRFC Q2 result The Navratna PSU’s net profit increased by 10% to ₹1,958.48 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹1,776.98 crore reported in the year-ago period. The Ministry of Railway’s NBFC reported a net profit of ₹1,927.21 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s net revenue increased to ₹7,866.41 crore during the quarter under review. Its net revenue stood at ₹6,371.89 crore in Q2FY27 and at ₹8,261.11 crore in Q1FY27.

IRFC interim dividend announcement The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. This is the highest ever dividend amount announced by the Navratna PSU. IRFC has also announced record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

IRFC dividend record date IRFC has fixed Friday, Oct 23, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The payout will be made to “those shareholders, whose names appear (i) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on Friday, 23rd October 2026 in respect of shares held in dematerialized form; and (ii) as members in the register of members on Friday, 23rd October 2026 in respect of physical shares,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

IRFC dividend payment timeline

IRFC dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration to those shareholder.