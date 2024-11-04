IRFC Q2 Results: Net profit surges 4.4% to ₹1613 crore, revenue up 2% YoY

Indian Railway Finance Corporation reported a revenue of 6,898 crore for Q2 FY24, a 2% increase from 6,761 crore last year. Net profit rose by 4.4% to 1,612 crore, up from 1,544 crore in the same quarter.

A Ksheerasagar
Published4 Nov 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) released its performance for the September quarter on November 4, reporting revenue from operations of 6,898 crore. This reflects a 2% increase compared to the 6,761 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Net profit for the reporting quarter rose to 1,612 crore, up from 1,544 crore in Q2 FY24, representing an improvement of 4.4%. Total income from operations rose to 6,900 crore, up from 6,762 crore in Q2 FY24, as per the company's earnings filing. 

For the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25), the company reported revenue of 13,666 crore compared to 13,437 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for H1 FY25 was 3,192 crore, reflecting a slight increase from 3,117.84 crore.

Additionally, the company's board has approved a dividend of 0.80 per equity share of 10 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced on November 12.

IRFC plays a strategic role in supporting the Indian Railways' Infrastructure Development Plan, serving as the primary market borrowing arm for Indian Railways to fulfill its entire extra-budgetary resource requirements for capital expenditure funding, encompassing both rolling stock and railway infrastructure projects.

In addition to financing Indian Railways, the company is mandated to support projects that are linked both backward and forward with the railways. During the fiscal year 2023-24, IRFC disbursed 16,705.20 crore.

Shares crash 33% from recent high

The shares of the railway public sector undertaking (PSU) have been on a downward trend over the past three months, losing 34% of their value from a recent peak of 229 per share.

In October, the shares fell below 135, reaching a six-month low of 132.80 per share. This decline can be attributed to profit booking after the stock experienced a significant one-way surge between March 2023 and July 2024, resulting in an impressive gain of 780%.

Meanwhile, the stock ended today's session with a drop of 3.08% at 153.24 apiece. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 03:23 PM IST
