IRFC Q3 Results Live Updates: IRFC share price gains ahead of Q3 earnings

IRFC Q3 Results Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the state-run financier, is set to announce its Q3 results today. IRFC board meeting is scheduled for today, January 20, to approve and declare earnings for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024. IRFC share price was trading marginally higher ahead of the Q3 results announcement. In the past six months, IRFC shares have dropped over 28%, while it has risen over 16% in one year, IRFC shares have delivered multibagger returns of more than 340% in two years.
IRFC Q3 Results Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. has paid a total of 8 dividends since February 17, 2021. In the past 12 months, the company declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share. At the current share price of ₹147.55, the dividend yield is 1.02%.
For the September quarter of FY25, the PSU company had announced ₹0.80 interim dividend.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported a revenue from operations of ₹6,898 crore in Q2 FY25, marking a 2% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to ₹6,761 crore in Q2 FY24.
Net profit for the quarter increased to ₹1,612 crore, up 4.4% from ₹1,544 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, total income from operations rose to ₹6,900 crore, slightly higher than ₹6,762 crore reported in Q2 FY24, as stated in the company’s earnings filing.
Amid strong market sentiment and ahead of the Q3 FY25 results, IRFC share price traded higher on Monday, January 20. The stock rose as much as 1.6% to ₹148.65 on the BSE today. As of 12.15 pm, IRFC stock was at ₹147, up 0.51%.
