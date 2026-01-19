IRFC Q3 Results: Net profit grows 10.5% YoY to ₹1,802 crore; revenue down 1.5%

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Monday said that its net profit jumped 10.5% year-over-year (YoY) to ₹1,802 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, compared to a profit of ₹1,631 crore in the previous corresponding quarter of last year.

The revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,661 crore, down 1.5% from ₹6,763 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company’s total expenses stood at ₹4,917.04 crore in the third quarter ended December, compared to ₹4,594.93 crore in the second quarter of FY26, witnessing a 7% increase in expenses quarter-over-quarter. The company’s total expenses in the third quarter of last year was at ₹5,135.73 crore.

The company announced in an exchange filing that the Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter increased by more than 8% year-over-year, aided by value-enhancing disbursements across various segments and a careful approach to liability management under IRFC 2.0.

For the quarter, total income reached ₹6,719.23 crore, while income for the nine-month period amounted to ₹20,009.38 crore, fueled by business growth driven by diversification.

The firm noted that a slight decline in quarterly income compared to the previous year was primarily due to a one-year extension of a moratorium provided by the Ministry of Railways for a project lease agreement, which affected revenue recognition during this period.

"The quarter reflects strong execution under IRFC 2.0. Our Q3 performance demonstrates the resilience of IRFC's business model and the effectiveness of diversification across both core railway financing and allied infrastructure segments.

Importantly, we have already achieved our annual sanction guidance of ₹60,000 crore within nine months itself, which underlines the robustness of our pipeline and the speed of execution," said Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC.