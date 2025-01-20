IRFC Q3 Results: Net profit rises 2% YoY to ₹1,630 crore; revenue flat at ₹6,763 crore

  • IRFC Q3 Results: IRFC’s revenue in Q3FY25 increased marginally by 0.4% to 6,763 crore from 6,737 crore, year-on-year (YoY)

Published20 Jan 2025, 02:11 PM IST
IRFC Q3 Results: IRFC’s revenue in Q3FY25 increased marginally by 0.4% to ₹6,763 crore from ₹6,737 crore, year-on-year (YoY)(Image: Pixabay)

IRFC Q3 Results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the state-run financier, reported a net profit of 1,630 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 2% from 1,599 crore.

IRFC’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased marginally by 0.4% to 6,763 crore from 6,737 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

For the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25), the company posted a revenue of 13,666 crore, up from 13,437 crore in the same period last year. The company’s net profit for H1 FY25 was at 3,192 crore, showing a modest increase from 3,117.84 crore.

On January 15, IRFC board approved financing of 20 BOBR rakes procured under General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways to NTPC for up to 700 crore on finance lease basis on 8th October 2024. 

Under the above-board sanction, IRFC has signed a lease agreement with NTPC Ltd for 8 BOBR rakes amounting to 250 crore approximately in the first phase, IRFC said in a release.

IRFC Stock Price Trend

Railway stock, IRFC share price has fallen marginally by 1% in one month and has plunged by 29% in six months. The PSU stock has delivered multibagger returns over 343% in the past two years.

IRFC stock price was trading flat post the Q3 FY25earnings announcement.  At 2:15 PM, IRFC shares were trading 0.14% higher at 146.45 apiece on the BSE.

First Published:20 Jan 2025, 02:11 PM IST
