IRFC Q3 Results: Net profit rises 2% YoY to ₹1,630 crore; revenue flat at ₹6,763 crore

IRFC Q3 Results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the state-run financier, reported a net profit of ₹1,630 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 2% from ₹1,599 crore.

IRFC’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased marginally by 0.4% to ₹6,763 crore from ₹6,737 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

For the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25), the company posted a revenue of ₹13,666 crore, up from ₹13,437 crore in the same period last year. The company’s net profit for H1 FY25 was at ₹3,192 crore, showing a modest increase from ₹3,117.84 crore.

On January 15, IRFC board approved financing of 20 BOBR rakes procured under General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Indian Railways to NTPC for up to ₹700 crore on finance lease basis on 8th October 2024.

Under the above-board sanction, IRFC has signed a lease agreement with NTPC Ltd for 8 BOBR rakes amounting to ₹250 crore approximately in the first phase, IRFC said in a release.

IRFC Stock Price Trend Railway stock, IRFC share price has fallen marginally by 1% in one month and has plunged by 29% in six months. The PSU stock has delivered multibagger returns over 343% in the past two years.

