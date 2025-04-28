IRFC Q4 results: Net profit falls 2% to ₹1,682 crore, revenue up 4% YoY; approves raising ₹60,000 crore for FY26

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Monday reported its Q4 results along with the borrowing programme for FY26. IRFC Q4 results showed a fall in net profit of the company on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, with a modest rise in revenue.

The state-run IRFC reported a net profit of ₹1,681.87 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a fall of 2.1% from ₹1,717.32 crore from the year-ago period

The company's revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 3.8% to ₹6,722.83 crore from ₹6,474.58 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

FY26 Borrowing Plan IRFC’s board of directors also approved raising of resources of up to ₹60,000 crore for FY26 from both domestic and international market.

IRFC fundraising would be through a prudent mix of Tax Free Bonds, Taxable Bonds on private placement or public issue basis, including Capital Gain Bonds, Government Guaranteed Bonds, Govt. Serviced Bonds, Zero coupon bonds, Perpetual bonds, Subordinated bonds, Market linked bonds, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Bonds, Separately Transferable Redeemable Principal Parts (STRPP) or any other bonds or debentures, the company said.

These instruments would be issued on private placement or public issue basis.

Moreover, the fundraising may also include loans from banks and other financial institutions, Institutional Financing, Securitization of future lease receivables, ECBs etc. at appropriate time, keeping in view, the market conditions and requirement of funds of the Company for meeting the funding requirement of Indian Railways, if any, new business activities, committed liabilities, refinancing of existing loans and for other general corporate purposes in one or more tranches during the financial year, it added.

IRFC Share Price Update IRFC share price has fallen 8% in three months, and the PSU stock is down 16% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the PSU railway stock has declined 12%, while it has fallen 20% in one year.

However, over a long period, IRFC share price has generated mutlibagger returns as the stock has jumped 300% in two years, and skyrocketed 465% in three years.

At 2:15 PM, IRFC share price was trading 1.09% lower at ₹127.30 apiece on the BSE.