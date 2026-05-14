IRFC Q4 Results: Railway PSU's profit remains unchanged at ₹1,684 crore; total income grows 9% YoY

IRFC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw its profit growth remain flat for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26), according to the earnings announcement made by the company on Thursday, 13 May.

IRFC's Q4 profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,684.31 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹1,681.87 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the figure declined from ₹1,802.19 crore posted at the end of the December quarter.

Meanwhile, the total income witnessed an 8.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase to ₹7,328.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 compared with ₹6,723.80 crore in the corresponding period last year.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were IRFC's Q4 FY26 financial results? ⌵ IRFC's profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY26 remained flat at ₹1,684.31 crore compared to the same period last year. Total income grew by 8.9% year-on-year to ₹7,328.68 crore. 2 How did IRFC's full-year FY26 performance compare to FY25? ⌵ For the full financial year 2026, IRFC reported its highest-ever PAT of ₹7,009.17 crore, a YoY growth of 7.80% compared to ₹6502.00 crore in FY 2024-25. Assets Under Management (AUM) also reached a record high. 3 Why has IRFC diversified its lending beyond traditional railway financing? ⌵ IRFC has expanded into sectors like power generation, renewable energy, and fertilisers because Indian Railways has not availed fresh disbursements since FY 2023-24. This diversification supports its growth while remaining aligned with its core mandate. 4 What was the year-on-year change in IRFC's net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY26? ⌵ IRFC's net interest income (NII) grew by 4.9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY26, reaching ₹1,812 crore compared to ₹1,727 crore in the year-ago quarter. 5 How did IRFC's expenses change in Q4 FY26 compared to the previous year? ⌵ Expenses for IRFC during Q4 FY26 increased to ₹5,644.37 crore, which is an 11.9% year-on-year rise from ₹5,041.93 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read | Do you know what upstream and downstream companies are?

The net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and expended, grew 4.9% YoY to ₹1,812 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against ₹1,727 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 delivered another robust quarter, contributing to full-year growth driven by improved margins and diversified lending despite challenging macro-economic situations and geopolitical uncertainty, the company said in a filing.

The expenses during the quarter also jumped to ₹5,644.37 crore from ₹5,041.93 crore, up 11.9% YoY.

IRFC FY26 Highlights For the full financial year, lRFC reported its highest-ever PAT of ₹7,009.17 crore, compared to ₹6502.00 crore in FY 2024-25, registering a YoY growth of 7.80%, the company said in an exchange filing.

Assets Under Management (AUM) hit a record high, expanding to approximately ₹4.85 lakh crore through fresh sanctions and disbursements in railway-linked segments.

Commenting on the performance, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director, IRFC, said, “FY26 has been a defining year for IRFC. We have successfully built a diversified infrastructure financing platform while remaining firmly aligned to our core mandate of supporting infrastructure within the railway ecosystem. Our diversification strategy is now translating into stronger spreads, improved margins and enhanced Shareholder value. IRFC has demonstrated its ability to compete effectively in the broader infrastructure financing market while maintaining financial prudence and its long-standing record of zero NPAs.”

"The audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, reflect a structural shift in IRFC's business model, from a traditional railway financier to a diversified infrastructure financing institution keeping Railways at its Centre", added Dubey.

lRFC has, over the past year, recalibrated its operations in response to reduced reliance on its traditional lending model. With Indian Railways not availing fresh disbursements since FY 2023-24, the company has expanded into sectors with strong forward and backward linkages to railways, including power generation, renewable energy, transmission, fertilisers, and railway-linked infrastructure.

During FY26, lRFC sanctioned projects worth ₹72,949 crore and disbursed approximately ₹35,067 crore, exceeding its annual guidance, the company said.

IRFC share price traded nearly 1% lower on the BSE after the earnings announcement.