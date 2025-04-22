IRFC Q4 Update: Navratna PSU reschedules board meeting to THIS date for declaring March quarter results

IRFC Q4 Update: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced on Tuesday, April 22, that it has rescheduled it's board meeting to declare its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) will now declare its fourth quarter results for FY25 on Monday, April 28, instead of April 29, 2025.

"…This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the company, which was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29th April, 2025 stands rescheduled to Monday, 28th April, 2025 inter alia, to consider and approve:

i. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

ii. Approval of Market Borrowing programme of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and amendment thereto) ("Regulations”) and the Company’s Policy under said Regulations, Trading Window, which remains closed since 01st April 2025, shall continue to remain closed till the 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and the same was intimated vide our letter dated 26th March 2025.

