IRFC, RailTel dividend record date nears. Check last day to buy these PSU stocks to avail corporate action benefit

Dividend stocks: The record date for railway PSU stocks — Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and RailTel Corporation of India — is slated for Friday, March 12. This means that IRFC and RailTel will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow.

Investors looking to bank on the dividend payment need to understand that only those whose names appear on the registrar's list as of Friday will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Since the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement system, today is the last day to buy these shares. If you purchase these dividend stocks tomorrow, they will be debited to your account on Monday, and hence will miss out on the corporate action benefit.

IRFC dividend details PSU stock IRFC's board earlier this week, on March 9, approved a second interim dividend of ₹1.05 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company had fixed Friday, March 13, as the record date for the said dividend. Since the IRFC dividend record date is tomorrow, investors need to purchase the stock today to avail this action.

IRFC said, "The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to those shareholders, whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository as on the close of business hours on Friday, 13th March 2026."

According to Trendlyne data, IRFC has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹1.85 per share in the past 12 months, resulting in a dividend yield of just 1.85%.

RailTel dividend details On the same day as IRFC, RailTel's board also announced a second interim dividend for its shareholders. RailTel announced a dividend of ₹1 per share and fixed March 13 as the record date for the purpose of payment.

The date of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, March 24, the railway PSU stock said in an exchange filing on Monday.

In the past 12 months, RailTel Corporation has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹2.85 per share, suggests Trendlye data. This results in a dividend yield of 0.99%.

IRFC, RailTel share price trend Ahead of the dividend record date, RailTel share price was trading over 2% higher at ₹289.75, defying the weak trend in the Indian stock market today.

RailTel share price has remained flat in a year, while it has lost 25% in two years. The PSU stock has jumped 166% in three years, according to BSE data.

Meanwhile, IRFC share price was also marginally higher by 1% at above ₹100 apiece today. This railway PSU stock has fared poorly over the last two years, even as it has delivered multibagger gains on a longer time frame.

According to BSE data, IRFC share price has lost 16% in a year and 27% in two years, but rallied a whopping 257% in three years and 303% in five years.

