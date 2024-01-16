PSU stocks IRFC, RVNL and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders surged up to 13 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday to hit their respective new highs ahead of the 2024 Interim Union Budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Railway Finance Corporation surged 12.7 percent to its new high of ₹146.69. It has now soared over 476 percent from its 52-week low of ₹25.45, hit on March 28, 2023.

Meanwhile. Rail Vikas Nigam also advanced 5 percent to its new peak of ₹231.80. The stock has now skyrocketed 313 percent from its 52-week low of ₹56.15, hit on March 1, 2023.

Mazagon Dock jumped 6 percent to its RECord high of ₹2,490. It has also risen 306 percent from its 52-week low of ₹612.80, hit on March 27, 2023.

As per media reports, IRFC witnessed multiple block deals worth ₹250 crore in early trade today.

IRFC surged 189 percent in the last 1 year and has already jumped almost 41 percent in January 2024 so far, extending gains for the 3rd straight month since November 2023. It rose 33 percent in December 2023 and 2.8 percent in November.

Meanwhile, RVNL also more than doubled investor wealth in the last 1 year, rallying over 178 percent. It has advanced 25 percent in January 2024 so far after a 10.5 percent gain in December 2023.

Mazagon Dock has also soared 201 percent in the last 1 year and has added almost 7 percent in January so far, rising for the third straight month since November 2023. It was up 13.3 percent in December 2023 and 2.3 percent in November.

Read here: PSU Banks: Kotak Institutional believes valuation convergence prompts review; prefers SBI over others The prospect of the BJP's potential re-election next year is generating positive expectations for sustained capital expenditure, contributing to the increased attractiveness of PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) stocks.

This sentiment is reinforced by the noteworthy performance of the BSE PSU index in 2023, which saw a substantial surge of 55 percent, outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex index's return of 18.74 percent. This robust performance is indicative of the strong performance and market confidence in public sector enterprises, underlining their appeal to investors. The re-election anticipation appears to be a key factor influencing market dynamics and investor sentiment, contributing to the favorable outlook for PSU stocks.

These stocks have experienced robust gains propelled by substantial order inflows, reflecting the government's emphasis on initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. This positive trend has extended to other PSUs, contributing to their notable gains as well.

However, despite such stellar returns, brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities expressed its skepticism regarding the market's optimistic expectations surrounding the privatisation of PSUs, citing concerns related to policy, practical implementation, and pricing.

Read here: Nifty PSE index surges 81% in a year with 4 stocks including REC, PFC surging over 100%; should you invest? "We are not sure if the privatisation thesis for PSUs is an ex-ante reason for or a post facto justification for the sharp run-up in stock prices of PSUs in the past few months. We are surprised by the privatisation argument for PSUs in light of (1) the stated policy of the government for PSUs, (2) the practical challenges seen in the attempts to privatise BPCL, CCRI and (3) high prices (inflated valuations) of the PSUs with many PSUs trading at a large premium to their private sector counterparts, presumably the bidders for the PSUs," stated the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisio

