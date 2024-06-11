IRFC, RVNL, BoB to IRCTC: Is it wise to buy PSU stocks as Nirmala Sitharaman retained FM in Modi 3.0 cabinet?
Modi cabinet 2024: Experts have recommended these nine PSU stocks to buy today — IRFC, RVNL, IRCTC, BoB, Canara Bank, Coal India, Union Bank of India, IOC, and PNB
Modi cabinet 2024: After the formation of the Modi 3.0 government in New Delhi and Nirmala Sitharaman being retained as Finance Minister, the market is expecting continuity of the business and economic policies for the next five years. From the Indian stock market, investors must have their fingers crossed that PSU stocks will deliver the same kind of returns in the next five years. They said that the Modi government kept a special focus on the revival of PSU companies, and they were able to compete against their private peers during the last five years. So, Nirmala Sitharaman being retained as Finance Minister in the new Modi 3.0 cabinet means a further extension of those policies. Hence, one should hold PSU stocks if they already have in their portfolio. They also advised investors to look at high-quality PSU stocks in the railways, banking, energy, power and infrastructure sectors.
