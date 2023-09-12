IRFC, RVNL to Ircon: These five multibagger railway stocks give up to 190% return in YTD. Is more sheen left?2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Multibagger stock to buy: Railway stocks have retraced from record highs after profit booking trigger and one can look at Ircon shares to buy around ₹125 apiece levels, says Sumeet Bagadia
Multibagger stock: Railway stocks have been in uptrend in recent sessions. In last five sessions, Indian Railway Finance Corporation or IRFC share price has risen over 20 per cent whereas RVNL share price surged over 17 per cent in this time. RailTel share price went up around 3 per cent in this time. Howerver, it was Ircon share price rally, which won the limelight in last five session as it delivered over 25 per cent return in this time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started