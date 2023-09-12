Multibagger stock: Railway stocks have been in uptrend in recent sessions. In last five sessions, Indian Railway Finance Corporation or IRFC share price has risen over 20 per cent whereas RVNL share price surged over 17 per cent in this time. RailTel share price went up around 3 per cent in this time. Howerver, it was Ircon share price rally, which won the limelight in last five session as it delivered over 25 per cent return in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For more information, railway stocks have been in uptrend after ushering in 2023. Infact, a good number of railway stocks have delivered multibagger return to its positional investors in YTD time. Here we list out top five railway stocks and their return in 2023:

1] Ircon International: This railway stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in year-to-date (YTD) time. In YTD time, Ircon share price has surged from around ₹60 to ₹174 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 190 per cent in 2023. In last six months, Ircon share price has risen from near 52 to ₹174 apiece levels on NSE, delivering two bagger return to its positional investors after logging to the tune of 235 per cent rally in this time.

2] IRFC: This railway stock has risen from near ₹33 to ₹92 apiece levels in YTD time, delivering close to 180 per cent return to its long term investors in 2023. In last six months, it has risen from ₹27.50 to ₹92 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 235 per cent rise in this time. So, this is also one of the multibagger stocks, which Indian stock market has produced in 2023.

3] RVNL: This railway stock belongs to the list of multibagger stocks in 2023. Inn YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹68.50 to ₹199.25 per share levels on NSE, delivering arouond 190 per cent to its shareholders in this time. In last six months, RVNL share price has surged from around ₹64 to ₹199.25 per share levels, logging around 210 per cent in this time.

4] RailTel: This is also a multibager stock that belongs to the railway segment. In YTD time, RailTel share price has ascended from around ₹132.50 to ₹255 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 90 per cent rise in this time. However, in last six months, it has doubled shareholders money by rising from ₹105 to ₹255 apiece levels, delivering around 140 per cent return to positional long term investors in this time.

5] BEML: This railway stock has also delivered whopping return to its shareholders in 2023. In YTD time, this railway major has risen to the tune of 60 per cent whereas in last six months, it has given multibagger return to its positional investors by logging near 110 per cent.

Is more sheen left? Advising shareholders of above mentioned multibagger railway stocks to book profit now, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Profit booking has triggered in small-cap and mid-cap stocks and hence we can see some deep profit booking in these multibagger railway stocks as well. But, from buy on disp perspective, I would suggest long term investors to buy Ircon International shares to buy around ₹125 apiece levels keeping stop loss at ₹110 apiece levels.