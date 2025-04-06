IRFC, RVNL to RailTel: Why will railway PSU stocks be in focus on Monday? EXPLAINED

Railway PSU stocks, including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), RailTel Corporation of India, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), will remain in focus on Monday after union cabinet approved four railway multitracking projects worth ₹18,658 crore, on Friday.

These projects, spanning Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, are intended to expand and improve the current railway network by around 1,247 kilometers.

Among the approved projects, the Cabinet has sanctioned an investment of ₹8,741 crore for building a new 615 km railway line in Chhattisgarh. This rail route is projected to reduce logistical expenses by ₹2,520 crore compared to road transport.

The Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa line will offer direct connectivity to regions like Baloda Bazar, promoting the development of new industrial units, including cement plants, in the area.

Additionally, a budget allocation of ₹4,819 crore has been sanctioned for doubling the railway line on the Gondia-Balharshah route in Maharashtra. In Odisha, a 277 km project valued at ₹3,917 crore has been approved to construct the third and fourth railway lines between Sambalpur and Jarapada.

The fourth approved project involves the addition of third and fourth lines between Jharsuguda and Sason in Odisha.

Additionally, the projects are expected to create around 379 lakh human-days of direct employment during the construction phase. These infrastructure improvements will include the development of 19 new stations, enhancing connectivity for nearly 3,350 villages and positively impacting approximately 47.25 lakh people.

The capacity expansion will enable the movement of an additional 88.77 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of freight, helping to lower logistics costs and reduce oil imports by an estimated 95 crore litres.

Railway stocks in focus IRFC IRFC share price closed 2.69 per cent lower in Friday's trading session at ₹125.69 apiece.

RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam share price was down 2.39 per cent on Friday to close at ₹351.15 per share.

RailTel Railtel Corporation of India share price ended Friday's session 4.41 per cent lower to close at ₹298.

Container Corporation of India Container Corp share price were down 3.43 per cent on Friday, closing at ₹690 apiece.