IRFC share price dips 4% as ₹5,430 crore OFS opens: Check floor price, offer size and other details

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price fell over 4% to ₹105.29 apiece in Wednesday's trading session as the central government will divest up to 4% stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS), which opens today.

The railway stock opened at ₹105.79 in the early morning session today, as compared to ₹109.44 apiece on Tuesday.

IRFC offer for sale details IRFC offer for sale (IRFC OFS) has opened on Wednesday for non-retail investors. Meanwhile, the IRFC OFS will open for retail investors tomorrow, Thursday, February 26.

The government has proposed to sell a 2% stake of the company, along with an additional 2% through a green shoe option. As part of the OFS, more than 26.13 crore equity shares will be divested, with a face value of ₹10, with the option to offload a further 26.13 crore shares in case of oversubscription.

The floor price has been fixed at ₹104 per share, valuing the OFS at about ₹5,436 crore for the total 4% equity sale.

Goldman Sachs Securities is acting as the sole broker, according to the filing.

The government presently owns an 86.36% stake in the company. Following the share sale, its holding will decline to 82.36%.

IRFC Q3 results 2026 highlights IRFC reported a 10.51% rise in net profit to ₹1,802 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹1,631 crore in the same period last year.

The NBFC, which operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, said its total income edged lower to ₹6,719 crore in the October–December quarter from ₹6,766.39 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the Mini-Ratna company’s total expenses during the quarter under review declined to ₹4,917.04 crore, compared with ₹5,135.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue fell to ₹6,661 crore from ₹6,763 crore in the same period last year. The company attributed the slight year-on-year decline in quarterly income primarily to a one-year extension of a moratorium granted by the Ministry of Railways for a project lease agreement, which impacted revenue recognition during the quarter.

IRFC share price trend The multibagger railway stock has remained under pressure in the near term. The stock has shed 7% in the past five sessions and 8.34% in a month.

Zooming out further, the railway stock has declined over 15% in six months and 16.49% in terms of year-to-date (YTD). However, the IRFC share price has delivered multibagger returns of 326% in the last five years.