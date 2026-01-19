IRFC share price dips after Q3 results 2026. Opportunity to buy?

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price ended Monday’s session, January 19, down 1% at ₹120.90, as the company’s December quarter performance failed to lift investor sentiment.

The company, during the market hours today, reported a 10.5% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit of ₹1,802 crore compared to a profit of ₹1,631 crore in the previous corresponding quarter of last year.

The revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,661 crore, down 1.5% from the ₹6,763 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company announced in an exchange filing that the Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter increased by more than 8% year-over-year, aided by value-enhancing disbursements across various segments and a careful approach to liability management under IRFC 2.0.

Advertisement

At the end of the quarter, assets under management increased to an all-time high of ₹4.75 lakh crore, even without new business from the Railways. The firm also kept its "Zero NPA" status intact.

IRFC earnings review Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that Indian Railway Finance Corporation’s Q3 FY26 performance reinforces its credentials as a structurally strong, long-term infrastructure financier with improving earnings quality and growing balance sheet resilience. Seema Srivastava noted, “The company has delivered a robust double-digit growth in profitability, with quarterly PAT rising 10.52% YoY to ₹1,802 crore and nine-month PAT increasing 10.47% YoY to ₹5,325 crore, underscoring the stability and predictability of its business model.”

Advertisement

According to Srivastava, “While total income for the quarter moderated marginally on a year-on-year basis due to a temporary lease moratorium granted by the Ministry of Railways, the underlying fundamentals remain intact, as evidenced by steady cash flows, disciplined liability management, and improving margins.” Seema Srivastava highlighted that the over 8% YoY improvement in Net Interest Margin reflects “a conscious shift towards higher-yielding, diversified assets under the IRFC 2.0 strategy, along with efficient management of borrowing costs.”

Seema Srivastava further pointed out that a key positive for long-term growth is “the sharp expansion in Assets Under Management, which reached a record ₹4.75 lakh crore despite limited incremental business from Indian Railways during the period, highlighting the success of diversification into railway-linked and allied infrastructure segments.” Seema Srivastava also emphasized that the company’s balance sheet strength is reinforced by “its highest-ever net worth of ₹56,625 crore and a continued zero-NPA track record, which significantly lowers downside risk across economic cycles.”

Advertisement

On execution, Seema Srivastava said, “IRFC achieved its full annual sanction guidance of ₹60,000 crore within nine months and is progressing well on disbursements.” Looking ahead, Seema Srivastava believes that “sustained expansion into renewable energy, metro rail, logistics, ports, refinancing opportunities, and co-financing with multilateral agencies should support steady AUM growth, structurally higher NIMs, and consistent profitability.”

Coupled with strong governance, predictable dividends, and strategic importance to India’s infrastructure build-out, IRFC appears well positioned for stable, long-term compounding rather than cyclical growth, Srivastava further noted.

Technical Outlook: Break below 106 could trigger sharp sell-off, says analyst Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Indian Railway Finance Corporation has spent the last 52 weeks locked in a broad consolidation range between 147.77 and 106.47, with the price failing to respond to the pre-budget rally seen across PSU names. Anshul Jain noted, “This lack of upside participation signals distribution rather than accumulation. The range increasingly looks like a continuation structure within a larger corrective trend.”

Advertisement

According to Anshul Jain, “Daily and weekly moving averages are rolling over and aligning bearishly, reinforcing downside pressure. Momentum has weakened across timeframes, and rallies continue to get sold into.”

Also Read | Navratna PSU REC board to declare Q3 results 2026 on this date. Check inside

Anshul Jain further added, “A decisive breakdown below 106 would mark range resolution and is likely to trigger a fresh leg lower post budget. Once breached, downside risk opens sharply as long liquidation accelerates. Risk–reward remains skewed lower, with no technical evidence of institutional support at current levels.”