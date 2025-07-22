IRFC share price dips ahead of the Q1 results today. Opportunities to buy?

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) share price slided nearly 1.6 per cent in early morning session on Tuesday, July 22 ahead of June quarter results announcement.

At 9:55 am, the IRFC stock was trading at ₹132.30 apiece on Tuesday. The stock had opened at ₹135.11 on July 22, as compared to previous close of ₹134.37 on Monday.

IRFC Q1 results 2025 details The company is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending June 2025 on Tuesday. The company has scheduled a Board meeting for July 22 to review and approve the unaudited financial results and other related statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This update was shared with the stock exchanges via an official filing.

The company will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. to review its financial performance for the first quarter of FY26.

IRFC had announced that its trading window will be closed starting July 1, 2025, and will stay shut until 48 hours after the announcement of its financial results for the June 2025 quarter. During this period, all designated individuals and employees are prohibited from trading in the company’s securities, including its equity shares and listed debt instruments.

“ IRFC is expected to reflect moderate revenue growth in line with the broader railway sector, which is forecast to grow at around 5% for FY26. As the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways, IRFC’s topline is closely tied to government-led capex momentum and lease income from rolling stock. The company will likely report stable to strong profitability, with double-digit operating margins driven by efficient cost structures and low credit risk. However, rising borrowing costs and recent bond issuance, including a ₹. 10,000 crore deep discount bond, may slightly weigh on interest spreads and net interest margins. Key metrics to monitor include net profit, which had declined slightly in Q4 FY25, and the operating profit margin, net margin trend and guidance on future borrowing and yield impact,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

IRFC share price - Should you buy or sell? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "IRFC share price is finally showing signs of a breakdown below the key pattern support of ₹133.

“ A close below this level will confirm the breakdown and open the path towards the next support zone at ₹120.88 to ₹117.75, which aligns with an unfilled gap on the daily charts. Volumes have dried up, and the falling short-term moving averages add to the bearish setup. The lack of buyer interest and the gravitational pull of the gap suggest that the stock is likely headed toward the ₹120 zone in the near term,” Jain said.

