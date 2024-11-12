Dividend stock 2024: IRFC share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today. Details here

Dividend stock 2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shares are under watch today as the stock trades ex-dividend following its dividend announcement, with November 12 set as the record date to confirm shareholder eligibility.

Shivangini
Published12 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
IRFC confirmed that the interim dividend will be credited directly to shareholder accounts, or alternatively, dividend warrants will be dispatched within 30 days of the dividend declaration.
IRFC confirmed that the interim dividend will be credited directly to shareholder accounts, or alternatively, dividend warrants will be dispatched within 30 days of the dividend declaration.

Dividend stock 2024: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) are in the spotlight today as the company’s stock trades ex-dividend following its recent dividend declaration. This action comes on the heels of IRFC's announcement of an interim dividend of 0.8 per share earlier in November, linked to the company’s second-quarter financial results for FY2025. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout is set for November 12, ensuring today’s share price remains of high interest to investors.

Also Read | IRFC share price dips ahead of dividend record date. Opportunity to buy?

For the quarter ending September 2024, IRFC reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit of 4.41%, reaching 1,612.65 crore, up from 1,544.58 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The public sector railway company also saw a 2.05% YoY growth in revenue from operations for Q2 of FY25, totalling 6,899.34 crores compared to 6,761.02 crores in the corresponding period last year.

IRFC's Assets Under Management (AUM) at the end of the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, amounted to 4,62,282.62 crore.

Also Read | IRFC share price dips despite better-than-expected Q2 results 2024

IRFC share price history

IRFC share price closed in red, down 0.74 per cent, at 147.35, on November 12, at 8:13 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 1,92,564.44 crore. IRFC share price fell over 2% in early trade on Monday ahead of the stock turning ex-dividend tomorrow.

In a regulatory filing, IRFC stated, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, this is to inform that the Board of Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of 0.8/- per equity share of 10/- each.” Additionally, the company affirmed that the dividend would be credited to eligible shareholders within 30 days of the record date.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: Britannia, ONGC, Hindalco, BEML, Shree Cement, and more

Investors will likely monitor the IRFC stock price today, as the ex-dividend date influences trading activity.

IRFC has declared total dividends of 1.50 per share over the past year, offering a dividend yield of about 1.00% at a share price of 150.65, according to data from Trendlyne.

In addition to dividend payouts, IRFC has recently taken significant steps to secure funding for ongoing operations and projects. The company has issued 8,860 crore in taxable bonds through private placements between July and August 2024. These bonds, structured as unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible instruments, are part of IRFC's ongoing efforts to support its financial needs, aligning with its role in providing crucial financial backing to Indian Railways.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDividend stock 2024: IRFC share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

257.70
09:38 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.31%)

Tata Steel share price

146.00
09:38 AM | 12 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.72%)

Tata Motors share price

801.40
09:38 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-0.42%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.35
09:38 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.9 (0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

648.60
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
24.7 (3.96%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,873.65
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
6.65 (0.36%)

Federal Bank share price

208.15
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.4 (0.19%)

Coforge share price

8,043.90
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.5 (-0.24%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

482.00
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-21.1 (-4.19%)

BLS International Services share price

403.75
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4.1%)

NMDC share price

223.45
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-9.5 (-4.08%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.65
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-11 (-4.08%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

638.85
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
37 (6.15%)

UPL share price

543.20
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
28.1 (5.46%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,366.00
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
65.45 (5.03%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,248.05
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
59.3 (4.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.