Stock market today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation or IRFC share price has been in uptrend for more than one year. In fact, this Indian Railways' PSU stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. In last one year, IRFC share price has delivered more than 130 per cent return to its positional shareholders. The ascended to its new life-time high last week after announcement of Q1 results 2023. However, the railway PSU stock is under pressure since early morning deals. IRFC share price today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹48.25 per share, retracing near 9 per cent from its life-time peak of ₹52.70 per share on NSE.

