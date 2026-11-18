IRFC is the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways. It has traditionally financed locomotives, coaches, wagons, and other rolling stock that are leased to Indian Railways.
IRFC is the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways. It has traditionally financed locomotives, coaches, wagons, and other rolling stock that are leased to Indian Railways.
The company raises funds from domestic and international markets through bonds, loans and other financial instruments to finance the acquisition of railway assets and infrastructure development.
The company raises funds from domestic and international markets through bonds, loans and other financial instruments to finance the acquisition of railway assets and infrastructure development.
Unlike railway companies involved directly in construction or manufacturing, IRFC operates primarily as a financial institution, earning income through leasing and financing arrangements.
In this editorial, we look at key factors that could help readers understand where the stock price could be in the next five years.
#1 Moving Beyond Traditional Financing
Traditionally, IRFC has funded programmes for the railways. The company is not diversifying remarkably, but there is likely to be a shift.
In H2FY27, the management says that IRFC will be lending to metros, ports, renewable energy, thermal power, Gencos that have linkages with the Railways.
The company will also be lending to a few road linkages. These are all in the pipeline and are almost ready to be disbursed in Q3 or early Q4.
This gives the company better opportunities going forward, which could be an important factor in where the stock could be in the next five years.
#2 Huge Funding Opportunities
As per the management, there is a sanction for a Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dankuni in the Eastern region to Surat in the Western region. This corridor is over 2,000 km and costs around ₹3 trillion.
According to them, seven high-speed rail corridors have already been sanctioned and are being pursued very actively.
Apart from this, Railways has also announced six freight lines where they will be going on JV, joint venture model or PPP model. Overall, IRFC management believes there could be opportunities worth ₹20,000 bn going forward.
#3 Reduction in Costs of Borrowings
Management says it is actively looking to reduce its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) by increasing the share of 54EC bonds and ECB, keeping borrowing costs among the lowest among NBFCs, and hopes to continue this.
At the moment, the company’s WACC is 6.55%, which is much lower than that of other NBFCs.
#4 Strong Growth Outlook
The management has projected a strong growth outlook for the future. According to them, the non-Indian railways business they are garnering has significantly higher margins.
They believe that going forward, net profits could grow faster than assets under management.
#5 Risks from Diversification
IRFC is expanding beyond its traditional railway financing business. While diversification can improve growth and lending margins, it also introduces borrowers with different credit profiles.
Readers should monitor this risk carefully going forward.
The stock trades at a PE of 15.1 times, compared with Power Finance Corporation (4.2) and REC (5.33).
PFC and REC, like IRFC, are government-owned, infrastructure-focused NBFCs.
Where Could IRFC Stock Potentially Trade 5 Years from Now?
IRFC's prospects over the next five years will largely depend on how successfully it expands beyond traditional railway financing while maintaining low borrowing costs and asset quality.
The proposed diversification into other infrastructure segments, according to management, could improve lending margins and accelerate earnings growth.
However, competition from established lenders, along with the risks of entering new lending segments, warrants caution. Investors should watch execution closely before drawing conclusions about its five-year share price potential.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com