IRFC share price: Is this a stock to buy today after Q4 results 2025?

IRFC share price: After the announcement of the railway PSU's Q4 results 2025 on Monday, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will be under the radar of stock market observers during Tuesday deals. On Monday, IRFC reported its Q4 results along with the borrowing programme for FY26. IRFC's Q4 results showed a fall in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, with a modest rise in revenue.

According to stock market experts, IRFC's Q4 2025 results were muted due to the higher cost of finance and the rise in employees' expenses. The railway PSU net margins narrowed, and the profit margin was pressured during the January to March 2025 quarter.

IRFC Q4 results 2025 review Decoding IRFC results for Q4FY25, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported a muted Q4 FY25 performance with net profit slipping 2.06% YoY to ₹1,681.87 crore, mainly due to higher finance costs ( ₹4,996.37 crore, up 5.75%) and a sharp rise in employee expenses. Despite a 3.83% rise in revenue to ₹6,722.83 crore, profit margins saw pressure—net profit margin narrowed to 25.01% from 26.51%, and operating margin fell to 25% from 26.47%."

"From an investment standpoint, while the dip in quarterly profitability and margin compression are near-term concerns, the long-term fundamentals remain strong. The board's approval to raise ₹60,000 crore in FY26 indicates confidence in demand and ongoing capex plans in Indian Railways. The strategic focus on cheaper funding sources (e.g., zero-coupon and tax-exempt bonds) could support margin recovery. Government backing (86.36% stake) ensures low-risk perception and access to stable capital," Seema added.

IRFC share price outlook Asked about the outlook of IRFC shares after the announcement of Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, “IRFC remains a low-risk play in India's infrastructure financing space, with strong ties to Indian Railways. Conservative investors looking for stability and modest long-term returns could consider accumulating on dips while keeping an eye on bond market trends and funding costs.”

IRFC share price target 2025 “IRFC share price on the weekly chart is forming a base with outer boundaries at ₹135 to ₹110. However, no visible signs of institutional accumulation suggest a cautious stance. For now, the stock is expected to continue trading within this range. If institutional activity remains absent over the next 3–4 weeks, the probability of a breakdown below ₹110 increases. Until then, range-bound moves can dominate, and aggressive bullish positions should be avoided unless accumulation trends emerge,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.