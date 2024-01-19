IRFC stock surges nearly 500% in 10 months, market cap reaches ₹2 lakh crore; here's why
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) becomes the ninth Indian PSU firm to achieve a market capitalisation of over ₹2 lakh crore.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) achieved a significant milestone today as its market capitalisation surpassed ₹2 lakh crore for the first time, making it the ninth Indian PSU firm to achieve this feat.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started