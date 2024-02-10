IRFC share price: Will bull trend continue in multibagger stock after Q3 results 2024?
IRFC has reported stable revenue and consistent profitability in its Q3 2024 results. The company's outstanding debt grew, but its debt-to-equity ratio dropped
Multibagger stock: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. At this time, this railway PSU stock has given over 400 percent return to its shareholders. However, IRFC share price has been under sell-off stress after climbing to its lifetime high of ₹192.80 per share on NSE at the end of January 2024. IRFC shares are expected to remain in focus on Monday as the Indian PSU declared its Q3 results 2024 on Saturday.
