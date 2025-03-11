IRFC shares in focus as Board to consider second interim dividend on March 17

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will be in focus today, March 11, 2025, after the company announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on March 17, 2025, to consider the declaration of a second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Investors are closely watching this development as the company has consistently rewarded shareholders with dividends.

The record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been set as March 21, 2025, subject to board approval. Earlier, the Navratna railway PSU had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share.

Shareholders receiving the dividend should note that dividend income is taxable, and the company will deduct tax at source (TDS) as per the prescribed rates under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IRFC’s Growing Financial Strength and Navratna Status Recently, IRFC was granted Navratna status by the Government of India, a recognition of its strong financial performance. As per the exchange filing, IRFC has achieved a revenue exceeding ₹26,600 crore and a profit after tax surpassing ₹6,400 crore as of March 31, 2024. This positions IRFC as the third-largest government non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India. By December 31, 2024, IRFC’s market capitalisation stood at over ₹2,00,000 crore, with assets under management (AUM) totaling ₹4.61 lakh crore, a net worth of approximately ₹52,000 crore, and a total balance sheet exceeding ₹4.81 lakh crore.

In March 2018, it received Mini-Ratna Category-I status. The company was listed on the stock exchanges in January 2021 with an IPO price of ₹26, which has now increased to approximately ₹140, according to an exchange filing by the company.

IRFC CMD and CEO Manoj Kumar Dubey commented on this achievement, stating, "Receiving Navratna status is a reflection of IRFC’s financial strength and its commitment to supporting India’s railway infrastructure. This recognition further motivates us to expand our capabilities and contribute more meaningfully to the nation’s growth."

Stock Price Performance IRFC's stock has witnessed notable volatility in the past year. While it has lost 17 percent over the last 12 months, it has shown signs of recovery in March 2025, gaining 6.5 percent so far. This follows a sharp 25.5 percent decline in February and a modest 1 percent rise in January.

The stock closed at ₹119.80, down 48 percent from its 52-week high of ₹229.05 recorded in July 2024. However, it has rebounded 11 percent from its 52-week low of ₹108.05, reached earlier this month.

With the Board meeting scheduled for March 17, investor sentiment toward IRFC is likely to remain strong, especially amid its recent Navratna status upgrade and improving financial performance. Investors will closely watch the outcome of the dividend decision, along with any potential impact on the stock's movement in the coming weeks.

