IRFC shares rally to hit record high; trade above IPO issue price

Addressing the 35th annual general meeting (AGM) of the IRFC, Chairman and Managing Director, Amitabh Banerjee said, "The IRFC reported a strong financial performance during the year under review (financial year 2021-22), with all-time high revenue and profits. The total capital outlay (capital expenditure) of the Ministry of Railways for 2021-22 was ₹1.9 lakh crore, of which disbursement against the same was significant at ₹60,683 crore, which constituted 31.4% of the total capital outlay for 2021-22."

