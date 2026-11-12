IRFC shares: Up 10% in one month but down 32% in 2026! Should you buy and hold PSU stock amid bounce back buzz? Target

IRFC shares have remained under selling pressure throughout this year. However, the railway PSU stock witnessed a strong buying interest in the last one month, registering nearly 10% appreciation. This has triggered a trend-reversal buzz regarding IRFC shares.

According to stock market experts, IRFC is expected to benefit from the Capex expansion in the railway segment. They said that IRFC is in the business of credit line lending to the railway companies. Amid Capex expansion buzz, IRFC is expected to witness higher loan growth, as companies would come to IRFC for meeting the deadline of their projects. They said that IRFC share is facing resistance at ₹90. On breaking above this resistance, the railway PSU stock may touch ₹110 in the near term.

IRFC shares | Should you buy this stock?

Expecting the uptrend to continue further, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Railway companies are expected to benefit from the capex expansion in the railway infrastructure. Whichever company benefits from this Capex infra, they are expected to come at IRFC, as IRFC is in the business of credit lending business to the railway companies.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that railway Capex expnsion is expected to trickle down to the IRFC, which is a big plus for the railway PSU stock. He said that the India-Japan railway components export deal is also expected to benefit IRFC in the same way.

IRFC share price target Decoding the technical chart of IRFC shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock is in ₹75 to ₹90 range. On breaking above ₹90 on a decisive basis, we can expect the IRFC shares to touch ₹100 and ₹110 in the near term.”

India-Japan railway exports deal According to media reports, Japan has placed its first order for indigenously manufactured electronic train propulsion systems from India, marking a milestone for the country's railway technology and export ambitions. This is a significant development as propulsion systems account for nearly 40% of a train's total value. The order highlights India's growing capabilities in railway engineering and its potential to emerge as a supplier of advanced railway technologies to global markets.

India has already exported railway components to countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland and the US. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also outlined an ambitious target of exporting complete, Made-in-India Vande Bharat trains by 2029-30, according to news reports.