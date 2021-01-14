IRFC to go public on 18 Jan, may raise up to 4,600 crore

“Post IPO, the business of IRFC will remain unchanged. IPO is just a stage in the journey of IRFC. Ministry of Railways will continue to remain our principal client. We shall definitely contribute to the infrastructure development of Indian Railways. As far as the IPO proceeds are concerned, it will be handy in building up my net worth that will enable us to raise 10 times of the money from the market to fund the capex requirement," Banerjee told Mint.