IRFC: Why the railway stock keeps falling despite record profit

Railway stocks were the trade nobody wanted to miss two years ago. In 2026, they have become the trade nobody wants to be caught holding.
Railway stocks were the trade nobody wanted to miss two years ago. In 2026, they have become the trade nobody wants to be caught holding.
The correction has been broad. Rail Vikas Nigam, Ircon, Texmaco, and Jupiter Wagons have all fallen sharply, as the sector gives back gains made when railway capex first captured investors’ imagination.
The correction has been broad. Rail Vikas Nigam, Ircon, Texmaco, and Jupiter Wagons have all fallen sharply, as the sector gives back gains made when railway capex first captured investors’ imagination.
IRFC has been among the hardest hit. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹86.02 and closed at ₹88.80 on 7 August 2026, about 35% below its 52-week high of ₹137.17, and roughly 30% lower over the past year and about 22.5% down in six months.
It is barely 3% above its 52-week low and has traded below every key moving average, from the 5-day to the 200-day, for months.
Yet the fall is difficult to reconcile with the company’s latest results. On 31 July, IRFC reported the strongest quarter in its history, with record total income, net worth and net profit, alongside zero non-performing assets.
So, is this a dip worth buying, or is the market pricing in something more serious?
The answer lies in what is happening beneath the headline numbers: a shrinking lending book, tighter margins, continued government stake sales and a valuation premium that has yet to fully unwind.
Growth stalls
IRFC’s assets under management stood at ₹4.79 trillion as of 30 June 2026, down from ₹4.85 trillion at the end of March.
Interest income fell 23.4% year-on-year to ₹1,148 crore in Q1FY27 (April-June) from ₹1,497 crore, while lease income rose 31.3% to ₹7,094 crore from ₹5,404 crore. Total income nevertheless increased to ₹8,391 crore, supported by the rise in lease income even as the traditional interest-earning business declined.
Net interest margin came in at 1.48% annualized for Q1FY27, down from 1.53% in the year-earlier quarter.
For a lender whose model is built around borrowing at one rate and lending to Indian Railways at a thin, regulated spread, a shrinking book and compressing margin matter more than the headline profit growth.
Management has set a target of exceeding 1.6% NIM by the end of FY27 and 2% by 2030. It has also declared FY27 a year of consolidation.
Stake overhang
A second pressure point is the supply of stock itself.
The government’s stake fell by 1.71 percentage points in a single quarter to 84.65%, following an offer for sale in June 2026. The clearing price was ₹91 a share for the non-retail portion and also became the cut-off price for retail investors.
The quality of demand is worth noting. Of the 21.87 crore shares bid for by non-retail investors, only 7.55 crore shares were backed by 100% margin, while 14.32 crore shares were bid without margin.
The more persistent issue is the overhang. With the government still holding nearly 85%, investors know further divestment is possible. That can cap enthusiasm even when the underlying business performs well.
Premium unwinds
The third factor is perhaps the simplest, and the most important.
IRFC was never cheap. At its peak in July 2024, the stock traded around ₹229, at multiples that assumed it would grow like a fast-scaling non-banking finance company.
That assumption has since been unwound. Even after a 30% fall over the past year, IRFC trades at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of about 16.6 and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 2.2.
That remains a significant premium to other government-owned lenders.
Strong Q1
For the quarter ended 30 June , IRFC reported its highest-ever quarterly total income, net worth and profit after tax.
Total income rose to ₹8,391 crore from ₹6,918 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 19.5% year-on-year to ₹8,261 crore, and 12.6% sequentially from ₹7,336 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit after tax increased 10.4% to ₹1,927 crore.
Net worth reached an all-time high of ₹58,792 crore as of 30 June, up from ₹56,749 crore at the end of March.
But the balance-sheet picture is less buoyant. AUM fell to ₹4.79 trillion from ₹4.85 trillion, while NIM narrowed to 1.48% from 1.53%.
On asset quality, IRFC has maintained zero non-performing assets since inception, reflecting the fact that its principal borrower is the Ministry of Railways.
Operating expenses were just 0.13% of total income, a consequence of a business that finances trillions of rupees with a small staff.
The peer gap
IRFC’s natural comparison set is other government-owned infrastructure financiers, principally Power Finance Corp. and REC.
All three lend at thin spreads to government-prioritised sectors, all carry Maharatna or Navratna status, and all have seen their share prices fall over the past year.
IRFC trades at roughly two and a half times PFC’s earnings multiple and twice its book multiple, while offering less than half its dividend yield. Against REC, the valuation gap is wider still.
The premium is not entirely unjustified. IRFC’s asset quality is genuinely superior, with zero NPAs against peers that have exposure to power distribution companies and stressed generation assets. Its borrower is effectively the sovereign.
But that premium has to be weighed against what investors give up in return. Return on equity is around 12.4%, against a three-year average of about 13.7%. Return on capital employed is roughly 5.5%, while five-year sales growth has been modest.
Put simply, investors are being asked to pay a premium multiple for a lender with slow growth, a declining margin and a shrinking book, while accepting a lower dividend.
Opportunity or trap?
The answer depends largely on whether IRFC 2.0 works.
If Indian Railways is increasingly funded directly through budgetary support rather than market borrowings routed through IRFC, the traditional business has a ceiling.
That is why the company has been pushing into mobility and allied sectors across the railway ecosystem rather than simply defending its old model.
The early evidence is mixed. Diversification is visible in lease income, which grew 31%. It has not yet translated into growth in the loan book, which shrank, or in margins, which narrowed.
The upside case rests on several solid foundations. Asset quality is impeccable and unlikely to deteriorate given the identity of the borrower. Net worth is at a record. Profit continues to grow, albeit modestly.
The company has guided for AUM of roughly ₹5 trillion by the end of FY27 and NIM above 1.6%. If it delivers on both, the market may be writing off the stock too early.
Operating costs are also close to negligible, meaning almost every rupee of spread reaches the bottom line.
The value-trap case, however, is equally clear. The stock has fallen 30% and is still not cheap relative to its closest peers. Growth in the core lending business has stalled, margins are moving in the wrong direction and the government’s stake sale creates a persistent overhang. Management itself has labelled FY27 a year of consolidation.
For investors, the key question is therefore not whether IRFC is a high-quality lender. It is whether that quality can translate into enough growth to justify the premium valuation.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance and valuation as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com