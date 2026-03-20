Iron miner Godawari Power shares jump over 6% after this acquisition update. Details here

Godawari Power and Ispat share price jumped over 6% on Friday after the company announced an increase in investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited, following the conversion of preference shares into equity. Godawari Power share price rallied as much as 6.77% to ₹267.85 apiece on the BSE.

Godawari Power and Ispat said it received intimation from its wholly-owned subsidiary Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL) regarding the allotment of 19.89 crore equity shares of ₹10 each upon conversion of 0.1% non-cumulative participating optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS).

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The conversion pertains to two tranches of preference shares originally issued in November and December 2025 and was completed on March 18, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 20.

Following the conversion, Godawari Power and Ispat’s equity holding in Godawari New Energy has risen from 10.11 crore shares to 30 crore shares, representing 100% of the paid-up capital, without any additional cash infusion.

The conversion is treated as a non-cash transaction, with the total investment value pegged at ₹198.9 crore, reflecting the original cost of the preference shares, the company added.

Godawari New Energy Private Ltd, incorporated in June 2025, operates in the battery energy storage systems (BESS) segment and is in the process of setting up a 20 GWh battery energy storage plant in its first phase. The company had a net worth of ₹101.1 crore as of December 31, 2025, with no reported turnover yet.

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Godawari Power and Ispat Share Price Performance Godawari Power share price has remained flat in one month, but has risen 12% in three months. The stock has rallied 45% in one year and has jumped 100% in two years. Godawari Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 722% in five years, and a staggering 9,550% over the past ten years.