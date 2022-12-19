Is all well for Indian IT companies after Accenture warning? And their stocks?5 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM IST
- The Nifty IT index for Indian tech companies is down 26% this year
Indian IT stocks were weak today after global giant Accenture Plc on Friday warned about a possible pullback in client spending. Nifty IT index was down 0.33%, extending this year's losses to 26%. Infosys, TCS and Wipro were down between 0.3% and 1% in early trade as compared to a 0.2% rise in Sensex. On Friday, Accenture shares had cracked 6% in overseas markets.
