Is all well for Indian IT companies after Accenture warning? And their stocks?

In a post earnings call, Accenture Chief Executive Julie Sweet said: "Many are having to make pretty hard choices, right? Because the macro affects the industries differently. So you've got some industries, retail, consumer goods, that are much more challenged than say, energy. But at the same time, and we talked about starting to see this last quarter, kind of regardless of industry, as the macro uncertainty has increased, customers "are more and more focused on cost resilience and many of them are having to make really hard choices."