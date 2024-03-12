Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling pressure on Monday as the majority of the indices ended red in the previous session. However, some bottom fishing is being witnessed in the key benchmark indices but the small-cap and the mid-cap indices are still under huge selling pressure. In the last two straight sessions, the small-cap index has corrected from the 44,653 to 42,751 mark, logging around 1900 points or 4.25 percent crash in this time. Likewise, the mid-cap index has nosedived from 39,852 to 39,312 levels, recording around 1.35 percent dip in two days. According to stock market experts, selling pressure in the mid-cap and the small-cap indices is mainly due to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) raising concern over the froth building up in small-cap and mid-cap segment, which prompted AMFI to direct mutual funds to go for the stress test and disclose outcome from March 15, 2024. They said that the move is aimed at assessing the time taken to exit the position in a weak market. Experts went on to add that the move is one of the reasons that has spurt churning in the small-cap and the mid-cap portfolio of mutual funds and they are shifting money in the large-cap quality stocks. However, they maintained that medium to long-term investors need not bother about these developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Froth building up in small-caps, mid-caps On why small-cap and mid-cap indices are falling, Sandeep Pandey, Founder at Basav Capital said, "Current volatility into the Indian stock market, especially in small-cap and mid-cap segment, can be attributed to the market regulator SEBI's concern raised against the froth building up in the small-cap and the mid-cap segment. This prompted the mutual funds body AMFI to ask AMCs too go for the stress test and asses the time takes to exit the position when the market mood is bearish. The AMFI's directive is one of the reasons for churning in the Mutual Funds PMS. Now, fund houses, who don't even take cash calls, but had high exposure in mid-caps and small-caps, have churned their portfolio and have moved to large-caps with quality names."

Elaborating upon the SEBI's move, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "If you look at the key benchmark indices, they are either green or witnessing a bounce back after every fall. This indicates that money is shifting from small and mid-caps to large-caps. So, this is a good opportunity for the medium to long-term investors to rejig one's portfolio by adding quality mid-cap and small-cap stocks." However, he said that profit-booking in small-cap and small-cap was widely awaited as both the indices have been in a continuous bull trend in FY24. He said that indices may recover if the US CPI data coming on Tuesday doesn't disappoint the markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can stress testing solve SEBI's concern? On what to expect from this stress testing, Dhirendra Kumar, CEO at Value Research said, "I don't expect any substantial outcome from the much-hyped stress testing as trade volume goes up in a bull market and it dries down in a bear market. If you remember the market stress in 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19, even a quality small-cap or mid-cap stock would have failed the stress testing. So, judging the quality of a stock from a single test won't be enough."

Dhirendra Kumar of Value Research went on to add that AMC fund managers have to invest in small-cap stocks if investors are pumping money into small-cap schemes. Similarly, they have to invest in mid-cap stocks. He advised investors to have a time horizon as long as they can go for because a long-term investor generally gets a better return on one's money.

On 27th February 2024, SEBI asked the country's asset managers to give investors more information about the risks associated with their small and mid-cap funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What existing SEBI mechanism says As per the rule, AMCs need to invest at least 65 percent of their assets in small-cap stocks so that they can be categorised as a small-cap fund and the remaining 35 percent can either be in cash or invested in large-cap stocks. The rule is similar for mid-cap funds.

It should be noted that small-cap stocks are those, which have a market cap of up to ₹5,000 crore while mid-cap stocks are those which have a market cap of ₹5,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

