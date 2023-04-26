The brokerage firm highlighted that the company's management expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to grow at about 6 to 8 per cent during FY24. During 4Q, Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler volume was led by premium products (125cc+). The strategy of upgrading customers to the 125cc segment is working well and the company’s market share in the 125-150cc segment has bounced back to about 50 per cent led by new launches.