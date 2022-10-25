Is BSE, NSE open for trading today (October 25, 2022)?

The BSE and NSE will be open for trading today (October 25) but will be closed on Wednesday (October 26) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'. On Monday, Indian stock markets ended at one-month highs in the special one-hour Muhurat trading to mark Diwali, the festival of lights. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.9% to 59,831 to extend gains to the seventh straight session, led by gains in index heavy lenders ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to finish at 17730.75.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}